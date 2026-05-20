'Proud Moment For All Of Us': After India-Italy 'Toffee Diplomacy', Parle Thanks PM Modi For Taking Melody To the Global Stage

New Delhi: In a delightful display of cross-border camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen offering a packet of iconic Indian Parle Melody chocolates to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during their meeting in Rome, turning a simple gesture into a proud moment for Indian confectionery.

The interaction, captured in a video shared by PM Meloni on X, quickly went viral, showcasing the warmth and personal touch in high-level diplomacy. In the clip, PM Modi extends the familiar Melody to his Italian counterpart, highlighting how everyday Indian favorites can bridge cultures.

Parle Products, the homegrown company behind Melody, expressed its gratitude and excitement over the global spotlight.

“A proud moment for all of us at Parle Products to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders,” the company posted in response to the video shared by Giorgia Meloni on X.

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The company further thanked Prime Minister Modi “for taking Parle Melody to the global stage,” noting the significance of an Indian brand gaining international recognition through such a high-profile exchange.

Parle Melody, known for its unique taste and nostalgic appeal among generations of Indians, has long been a household name in India. This light-hearted moment between the two leaders added a sweet, personal flavor to Indo-Italian relations.

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