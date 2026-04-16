'Provocative Posts, WhatsApp Groups': ‘Mazdoor Bigul Dasta’ Leader Rupesh Rai Arrested Amid Noida Workers' Protest

Noida: Amid wage workers' protest, the Noida Police have arrested several individuals following an investigation into industrial unrest and escalating violence in the region. Among those taken into custody is Rupesh Rai, the leader of the 'Mazdoor Bigul Dasta' (Workers' Bugle Squad).

Key leader under scrutiny

Rupesh Rai was apprehended by the Sector 39 police. According to officials, members of the Mazdoor Bigul Dasta allegedly moved through various industrial areas, inciting workers and turning peaceful protests into violent encounters.

Investigations show that Rai and his organization operated over a dozen WhatsApp groups specifically to share provocative posts.

Currently, a forensic team is examining the digital trails of 17 newly identified WhatsApp groups to determine the extent of the coordination. Most of the individuals arrested so far in connection with the case are between the ages of 25 and 30.

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While Rai’s organization is at the center of the probe, investigators revealed that the names of two other organizations have also surfaced. Furthermore, police have initiated action against several female activists allegedly linked to the networks. These individuals are currently in custody, and formal interrogations have commenced.

Strategic Mobilization

Authorities indicate that those linked to these networks had been misleading labourers at various locations across Noida since the beginning of April. During the first week of the month, meetings with various labor unions were reportedly held at strategic points, including Botanical Garden, Sector 15, Sector 83, Sector 63, Sector 58 and Phase 2.

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