Public Health Alert In J&K As FDA Bans Unsafe Ghee, Directs Withdrawal From Market Shelves

Srinagar: Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Jammu and Kashmir, has banned 10 batches of ghee across the Union Territory after laboratory tests declared them unsafe, misbranded and sub-standard.

The prohibition, enforced under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, followed analysis of samples by the National Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad, and the Food Testing Laboratory, Kashmir.

Samples collected from Anantnag, Shangus, Larnoo, Bijbehara, Tral, Pampore, Jammu, Samba and Kathua revealed serious violations.

The affected products include Dairy Mohan Desi Ghee (Batch No. 05), Apna Dairy Milk Desi Ghee (Batch No. DM-06), Milk Bite Cow Ghee (Batch No. 137), Nandni Desi Ghee (Batch No. ND-28), Shahi Taj Desi Ghee (Batch No. 134), Daawat Fresh (Batch No. VT09), Nand Krishna Cow Ghee (Batch No. PC-05-26), Vandu Cow Ghee (Batch No. D143), Dairy Milk Desi Ghee (Batch No. OM12) and Mohan Dairy Ghee (Batch No. 06).

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Laboratory findings detected the presence of beta-sitosterol, indicating foreign vegetable fat, besides positive Baudouin test results, abnormal fatty-acid profiles and deviations from prescribed physicochemical standards.

FDA reiterated that ghee must be derived exclusively from milk or milk products and cannot contain substances not originating from milk fat.

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However, the agency clarified that food business operators retain the right to seek re-analysis of the samples through an FSSAI-notified referral laboratory.

Meanwhile, wholesalers, distributors and retailers have been directed to immediately stop the sale and distribution of the affected batches and withdraw them from circulation. They must also submit details of available stock to designated officers within 48 hours. Enforcement teams have been instructed to monitor the market and prevent further circulation.

“People spend hard-earned money expecting safe food, but end up buying products laced with adulteration. Paying premium prices for ghee and receiving unsafe, misbranded goods is nothing short of betrayal,” said Ghulam Rasool Khan, a resident of Hyderpora, Srinagar.

Consumers have been advised to check brand names, batch numbers and packing details before purchasing ghee and to report the availability of any prohibited batches to food safety authorities.