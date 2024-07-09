sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:30 IST, July 9th 2024

Public is Paying for Precious Judicial Time: CJI’s Response to Lawyer’s Complaint About Fellow Judge

Chief Justice Chandrachud reiterated the Supreme Court's stance against frivolous PILs, emphasizing the importance of conserving judicial resources.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Never faced any political pressure from govt in 24 years: CJI Chandrachud
Never faced any political pressure from govt in 24 years: CJI Chandrachud | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:51 IST, July 9th 2024