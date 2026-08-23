‘Publicity Stunt’: Outrage in Rajasthan’s Rampura-Kanwarpura Over CJP School Visit

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Residents of Rampura-Kanwarpura village have voiced strong opposition to a recent school inspection conducted by the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), claiming the organisation manufactured controversy solely for publicity and defamed the community.

Villagers accused CJP of raising the issue without grasping the ground realities of the local school’s makeshift arrangements. They expressed particular offence at the description of the facility as a “cattle shed.” Displeasure was also directed at CJP’s remarks concerning a local temple.

Lalchand Sharma, who was present during the events, alleged that the FIR and ensuing dispute were designed primarily to boost CJP’s visibility. He and other residents warned that if authorities fail to take appropriate legal action, the entire village will march to the Shivdaspura police station and court mass arrest. They further announced they would stage fresh protests should CJP representatives return to Rampura-Kanwarpura or visit any other village in the area.

A villager directly challenged Ashutosh Ranka, asking whether he would visit children in Jharkhand against whom FIRs have been filed, and whether he would question Arvind Kejriwal about the condition of schools in Delhi built at a cost of ₹32 crore. Residents alleged selective targeting aimed at maligning BJP-ruled states for publicity purposes and questioned whether CJP would similarly scrutinise the education systems under leaders such as Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi.

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