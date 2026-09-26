Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji Turns 60: Rajnath Singh, Bhupendra Patel Share Greetings and Praise His Seva

Mumbai, 26 September 2026: Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), received birthday greetings from prominent leaders as he marked his 60th birthday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai were among those who publicly conveyed their wishes and acknowledged his contribution to spiritual and social service.

In a message shared on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Gurudevshri Rakeshji's 60th birthday as an occasion to celebrate a life dedicated to wisdom, devotion and selfless service.

He noted that Gurudevshri's work towards spiritual awakening and the dissemination of knowledge continues to touch lives across the world.

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Singh extended his greetings and wished that Gurudevshri's message of wisdom, compassion and devotion would continue to inspire greater peace, harmony and inner awakening. He also shared a photograph with Gurudevshri.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also extended his birthday wishes in Gujarati through a post on X, tagging SRMD. In his message, Patel highlighted Gurudevshri's emphasis on self-awakening, compassion towards all living beings and the welfare of society.

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He offered prayers for Gurudevshri's good health and long life and shared a photograph from an SRMD event where he had met the spiritual leader.

Gujarat Finance Minister and Pardi MLA Kanubhai Desai marked the occasion with a tribute on Instagram, reflecting on Gurudevshri's six decades of sadhana.

Desai wrote that Gurudevshri had dedicated his life to the devotion of Shrimad Rajchandraji and to taking his timeless message to audiences around the world.

Desai further noted that Gurudevshri had translated the teachings of his Guru into an ongoing movement of spiritual practice, service and human welfare. He conveyed his heartfelt greetings to SRMD on the occasion of Gurudevshri's Shashtipurti.

The milestone birthday was celebrated in Mumbai with *Aho Gurudev*, a two-day celebration held on September 25 and 26 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

The event brought together devotees and guests to mark Gurudevshri Rakeshji's 60 years of life and spiritual journey.

Founded by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, *Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD)* is a global spiritual organisation rooted in the teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji.