'Punched, Kicked, Left To Die': Man Beaten To Death While Boarding Train At Delhi Station, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

New Delhi: What began as a routine scramble for space inside a crowded train coach ended in a brutal killing at Delhi's Shahdara railway station, where a 32-year-old man was allegedly punched, kicked and beaten to death by fellow travellers during a dispute over boarding the Yoga Express.

The shocking incident, which occurred on Platform No. 3 early Saturday morning, has sparked widespread outrage after a video of the assault surfaced online, showing the victim lying motionless on the platform after the attack. Police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage to identify those involved.

How A Boarding Rush Turned Deadly

According to police, the victim, identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, was attempting to board the general coach of the Haridwar-bound Yoga Express when a quarrel broke out amid heavy crowding and jostling among passengers.

What reportedly began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into violence. Witnesses told police that several passengers allegedly attacked Dhama, raining blows on him near the entrance of the coach. He was reportedly knocked to the ground and repeatedly assaulted.

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Viral Video Raises Questions

A video that has since gone viral on social media appears to show the aftermath of the assault. In the footage, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel can be seen intervening and pulling the victim away from the crowd. Moments later, the man is seen lying on the platform floor.

The video has fuelled criticism over whether timely medical assistance could have saved his life. Several social media users questioned why the victim was not immediately evacuated for emergency treatment after the attack.

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Declared Dead At Hospital

Police said the injured passenger was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary medical findings suggest that severe internal injuries sustained during the assault may have caused the death, though authorities are awaiting the final post-mortem report for confirmation.

Hunt For Attackers Underway

Delhi Police's railway unit has registered a case and begun identifying the attackers through CCTV footage and witness statements. Officials said multiple passengers may have been involved in the assault.

No arrests had been announced at the time of filing this report.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of overcrowding in unreserved railway coaches, particularly on popular routes connecting Delhi with religious and tourist destinations.