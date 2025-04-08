Pune Boils at 42.2°C, IMD Warns of Intense Heatwaves, Advises Caution

Updated April 8th 2025, 21:48 IST
Pune Weather Update: Pune sweltered under an intense heatwave on Monday, with the Lohegaon station recording a maximum temperature of 42.2°C, the highest this season so far.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a stern advisory urging residents to avoid outdoor activities between 11 am and 4 pm, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses.
Pune is not alone in facing the blistering heat. Northwest India is reeling under severe heatwave conditions, with the IMD predicting further intensification until April 10. Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh are on high alert, while Barmer in Rajasthan recorded the country’s highest temperature on Monday at 45.6°C.
Meanwhile, Mumbai and adjoining districts like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad remain under yellow alert as hot and humid conditions persist. Residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.
The IMD has forecasted a temporary respite from the heat with light rainfall expected to sweep through Northwest India starting April 11. Bengaluru and parts of Odisha are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms, while Northeast India will continue to see rainfall till April 12.
A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger thunderstorms in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, while isolated hailstorms are likely in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on April 9 due to a new western disturbance.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 8th 2025, 21:48 IST