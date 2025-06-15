Pune Bridge Collapse: CM Fadnavis Orders War-Like Rescue Operation After Tourists Swept Away In Indrayani River

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday took immediate cognisance of the fatal bridge collapse over the Indrayani River at Pune's Kundmala on Sunday afternoon. The chief minister instructed the district administration and the concerned departments to undertake a war-like rescue operation. Expressing his grief over the incident that claimed the lives of several tourists, CM Fadnavis stated that he is in constant communication with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and the concerned Tehsildar during intensified rescue operations.

In his post, the chief minister paid tribute to the lost lives, saying, “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. I am in constant touch with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar regarding this incident. As some people have been swept away, a search is being carried out on a war footing. NDRF has been deployed at the spot. The relief work has been immediately accelerated. The Divisional Commissioner himself has left for the scene” (translated from Marathi).

An extensive rescue effort progresses as NDRF units operate at the location. Six individuals have been rescued, while twelve wounded persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital, as all concerned agencies stand by on high alert.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm in Maval taluka, when the old bridge at Kundmala tourist spot collapsed, sending several people into the Indrayani River. The water level of the river had been increasing over the past two days due to heavy rainfall in the Malval area. The bridge became packed with tourists due to the weekend rush before it collapsed. According to sources, 2 people have lost their lives in the incident so far, while several others have been hospitalised.