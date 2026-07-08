Heavy Rain Triggers Garbage Mound Collapse in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, Building Crashes Down; 15 Feared Trapped

A major rescue operation is currently underway in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district after a three-storey building collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. Initial official reports indicate that between 15 and 16 workers are feared trapped beneath the rubble. The structural failure occurred around 1:45 PM amid unrelenting monsoon rains that have severely impacted the region over the past week.

Garbage Mound Triggers Structural Collapse in Moshi

The collapsed structure served as the administrative office for a private firm managing a Waste-to-Energy (WTE) project on behalf of the local civic body. It was located on the premises of a legacy waste dumping yard in Moshi. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi clarified that the collapse was caused by an environmental hazard triggered by the severe weather.

"The administrative building was situated next to a mountain-like pile of legacy waste. Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed on top of the building," Commissioner Suryawanshi stated. "Heavy rainfall over the past two days caused the legacy waste to become unstable and slide onto the administrative building."

According to authorities, approximately 20 employees were inside the office when the incident occurred. While four individuals managed to escape immediately, at least 16 workers remain trapped inside.

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Emergency Teams Launch Large-Scale Rescue Operations

First responders, including the PCMC fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), rushed to the site to initiate a search and rescue operation. Heavy machinery is being utilized to clear the immense pile of garbage and structural debris. A senior fire brigade official confirmed that emergency workers have managed to establish contact with some of the individuals trapped inside.

"Some people are believed to be trapped under the debris, but it is too early to confirm the exact number or whether there have been any casualties," the official noted during the initial stages of the operation. Officials are yet to confirm any casualties or injuries as rescue efforts continue.

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Severe Monsoon Conditions Bather Maharashtra

This incident comes as Maharashtra faces an intense monsoon cycle that has caused severe flooding, structural damage, and waterlogging across multiple districts. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad alone, relentless downpours have forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents from low-lying localities. The district surpassed its average monthly rainfall allocation within the first week of July.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas for the next 24 to 48 hours, predicting extremely heavy rain in the Ghats and moderate to heavy showers in urban zones. Educational institutions in parts of Pune remain closed due to safety concerns.