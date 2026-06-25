Pune Child Rape Case: 65-Year-Old Accused Faces Death Penalty as Fast-Track Court Concludes Hearing

A special fast-track court in Pune is currently reading out the final judgement in Nasrapur child rape and murder case after the accused was found guilt. The incident, which occurred on May 1, led to sharp public outrage across Maharashtra.

A Somber Trial

The scenes in the Pune courtroom were heavy and chilling as the CCTV evidence clearly showed the 65-years-old accused brutalising the three-year-old and even violating the body post-mortem.

During the final hearings, the courtroom remained tense as the victim's mother and father wept continuously while the proceedings took place.

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The two proven offenses against the accused carry statutory penalties that include a 20-year prison term, life imprisonment, or the death sentence. When the court sternly addressed Kamble, demanding, "State what punishment should be given," the accused remained silent before asking again what the specific punishments were.

Arguing for the maximum penalty, the prosecution stated that the nature of the crime meant the accused had no right to live.

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Evidence and Prosecution

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar stated that final arguments from both the prosecution and defense concluded on Saturday, after which the court reserved its judgment.

To build its case, the prosecution submitted medical and forensic reports, DNA findings, and a timeline of events connecting the accused to the crime. The Pune Rural Police had filed a 1,100-page chargesheet within two weeks of the incident.

Background of the Case

The accused, Bhimrao Kamble, was arrested within an hour of the police being notified. Investigators stated that Kamble lived in the same area and lured the child away before attacking her.

According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Kamble has a history of similar offenses, including a 2015 case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.