Pune Entrepreneur, Multani Bakery Owner Sunil Sadarangani Dies by Suicide After Jumping From High-Rise

Solapur: Sunil Sadarangani (60), the owner of Solapur’s once-popular Multani Bakery, died by suicide on Wednesday after allegedly jumping from the 17th floor of a residential building on Vijaypur Road, police said.

The incident took place at Panash Apartment in the afternoon. According to preliminary information, Sadarangani arrived at the building and climbed the stairs to the 17th floor instead of using the elevator. Residents noticed him standing on the rooftop with folded hands, appearing to pray, and immediately alerted the building’s security staff.

The security guard rushed upstairs and reportedly persuaded Sadarangani to come down. However, police said that after coming down, Sadarangani told the guard that he had forgotten his keys on the terrace. Using this as an excuse, he went back up to the 17th floor and jumped from the building. He died on the spot.

A video showing Sadarangani standing with folded hands moments before the incident has surfaced on social media and is being verified by the police.

Advertisement

Soon after receiving information, police officials reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The body was sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The exact reason behind the suicide is not yet known. Police said no suicide note has been recovered so far. Investigators are speaking to family members and close associates to ascertain whether personal, financial or health-related issues may have led to the extreme step.

Advertisement

Sunil Sadarangani was a well-known figure in Solapur’s business circles, with Multani Bakery having enjoyed considerable popularity in the city for several years. News of his death has left local traders and residents shocked.