Beaten With Sticks, Gang-Raped, Pushed Into Stone Quarry: Pune Woman Killed After Brutal Assault ; 3 Arrested

Pune: A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the Bharatiya Vidyapeeth area in Pune. The perpetrators, described by authorities as criminals on record, reportedly pushed the victim into a deep stone quarry after a brutal assault.

A joint operation between the Pune Crime Branch and the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police culminated in the arrest of three suspects late Tuesday night.

A Calculated Abduction

According to the police, the incident began when the three accused forcibly pulled the woman into a rickshaw in the Bharati Vidyapeeth area. They drove her to a secluded, deserted location where she was subjected to a violent physical assault.

The investigation suggests that the woman was beaten repeatedly with a stick before being assaulted and then pushed into a nearby stone quarry.

Advertisement

While the primary cause of death is linked to the fall and subsequent injuries, police officials have confirmed they are investigating strong suspicions of gang rape before the murder.

Attempts to Evade Detection

The accused took active steps to hide their trail. Forensic analysis and CCTV footage revealed that the suspects changed the hood of the rickshaw immediately after the crime.

Advertisement

This was a deliberate attempt to avoid identification by CCTV cameras.

"All three accused in this case are habitual offenders with existing criminal records," a senior official from the Pune Crime Branch stated.

“Despite their attempts to disguise the vehicle used in the abduction, our teams successfully traced their movements through a combination of technical intelligence and local informers," he stated further.

Police Action and Investigation

The Crime Branch and local police narrowed down the list of known criminals operating in the area with access to the specific rickshaw model. After a coordinated raid, the three men were apprehended.

The victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, which will be crucial in confirming the sexual assault allegations and providing a clear timeline of the events.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, kidnapping, and gang rape.