Caught On Cam: Drunk Minor Rams Tempo Into Multiple Vehicles In Pune's Hadapsar Area; 3 Injured

Pune: In a horrifying road accident, an intoxicated minor driving a commercial tempo went on a reckless rampage, ramming into multiple vehicles at a busy intersection in Pune’s Hadapsar area

The entire terrifying episode, which came to light during peak hours, was captured on local closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Reports confirm that at least three people sustained injuries, while several vehicles were severely damaged.

According to sources, the incident occurred at the bustling Hadapsar Square. Witnesses reported seeing a commercial tempo being driven in a highly aggressive manner.

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The vehicle blindsided commuter traffic, smashing violently into four to five vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, that were navigating the intersection.

The impact left a trail of mangled metal and shattered glass across the asphalt, causing an immediate traffic gridlock and widespread panic among pedestrians and fellow motorists.

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CCTV footage of the incident surfaced shortly after, vividly illustrating the sheer velocity and recklessness of the collision. Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the tempo was a minor.

The video shows the heavy vehicle ploughing through oncoming traffic without any apparent attempt to brake, confirming the gravity of the public danger.

Emergency services and residents rushed to help the victims. Medical officials have indicated that three individuals suffered various injuries and were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Compounding the severe legal violations, medical evaluations and initial reports indicate that the underage driver was heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Local authorities confirmed that the teenager had consumed alcohol before navigating the commercial vehicle through one of the city's most congested zones.

Locals intercepted the vehicle and detained the driver on the spot before alerting the authorities. Law enforcement personnel arrived shortly after to bring the situation under control.

The Pune Police have officially taken the minor driver into custody, and a case is being registered.

Investigators are now tracking down the owner of the commercial tempo, who is expected to face stringent legal action for allowing an unlicensed, intoxicated minor to operate a heavy vehicle on public roads.