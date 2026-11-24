Maharashtra: A shocking murder case has emerged from Pune, Maharashtra, where a technology professional allegedly beat his girlfriend to death following a dispute. In a disturbing turn of events, the accused reportedly contacted the police and requested an ambulance after the woman sustained critical injuries.

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place at the accused's residence in Pune. The woman was allegedly assaulted during an argument, leaving her severely injured. Despite the seriousness of her condition, she later succumbed to her injuries.

The accused reportedly contacted the police after the incident and sought medical assistance for his girlfriend. Following the call, police personnel reached the location and initiated an investigation. The man was subsequently detained in connection with the woman's death.

Police Begin Probe Into Pune Murder Case

Police officials are investigating the circumstances that led to the alleged assault and the events preceding the woman's death. Investigators are also examining the nature of the relationship between the accused and the victim to establish whether an argument or any other dispute triggered the violence.

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The victim's body is expected to undergo a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and establish the extent of her injuries. The findings will form an important part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are also likely to examine the accused's statement, call records and other available evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Accused Detained, Further Investigation Underway

The accused has been detained by the police as investigators continue questioning him. Officials are working to establish the motive behind the alleged crime and determine exactly what happened inside the residence. The incident has once again brought attention to cases of violence against women and the importance of addressing domestic and relationship-related conflicts before they escalate into serious crimes.

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