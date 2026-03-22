Multi-Vehicle Pile-up On Pune’s Jambhulwadi Bridge Causes Midnight Chaos; 7 Damaged

Pune: A chaotic multi-vehicle collision on the Jambhulwadi Bridge in Pune disrupted the midnight, involving seven to eight vehicles in a high-impact pile-up.

Despite the significant structural damage to the bridge and the mangled state of several cars, authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties in what many are calling a miraculous escape for the commuters involved.

The Midnight Chain Reaction

The accident occurred during the late hours of the night on the busy stretch of road leading from Jambhulwadi toward Pune city.

According to preliminary reports from the highway police and local eyewitnesses, the collision was triggered when one or more drivers lost control of their vehicles while navigating the bridge.

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The loss of control led to a rapid chain reaction, with trailing vehicles unable to brake in time, resulting in a pile-up that stretched across lanes.

The force of the impact was so severe that a significant portion of the bridge’s divider was crushed, with debris scattered across the road.

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Emergency Response and Traffic Management

Local police and emergency service teams were dispatched to the site immediately following the crash.

Upon arrival, the primary concern was checking for trapped passengers; however, it was quickly determined that all occupants had exited their vehicles with only minor scrapes or no injuries.

The focus then shifted to clearing the wreckage to prevent further accidents on the bridge.

Using heavy-duty cranes, the teams worked through the night to move the seven to eight damaged vehicles to the side of the road and eventually off the bridge.

The Jambhulwadi Bridge is a critical link for traffic entering Pune, and a midnight blockage could have led to massive logistical delays for commercial transport. The damaged divider was cordoned off within a few hours.

By the early hours of the morning, traffic had returned to normal, with the flow of vehicles moving smoothly toward Pune.

While this specific incident ended without loss of life, it has sparked discussions regarding road safety on Pune's flyovers and bridges.