Pune Land Scam Case: Parth Pawar's Cousin And Partner Digvijay Patil Questioned By Maharashtra Police

Pune: In a revelation of the multi-crore Mundhwa Land Purchase Scam, the Bavdhan Police initiated a face-to-face interrogation of two key figures on Monday. The two key suspects include suspended Assistant Stamp Inspector Ravindra Taru and businessman Digvijay Patil, a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP (the purchaser of the disputed 40 acres of government land), who appeared for the interrogation at the Bavdhan police Station.

He was brought together with Ravindra Taru, who was already in police custody, to confront their individual statements and establish the chain of conspiracy in the alleged illegal land deal.

Conspiracy and Revenue Loss

The land scam, which has gathered significant public and political attention, centres on the allegedly fraudulent sale of nearly 40 acres of government-owned land, estimated to be worth over ₹1,800 crore, for a declared value of approximately ₹300 crore. The land, categorised as protected Mahar Watan property, was reportedly sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Patil is a partner.

Taru, the suspended sub-registrar, is charged with criminal conspiracy for registering the disputed sale deed by skipping the essential legal processes. The Bavdhan Police are focusing on the resulting state revenue loss, estimated at over ₹6 crore, which they attribute to stamp duty evasion during the sale.

Investigators are determined to trace the financial links between the accused, including Taru's alleged misuse of his official position to facilitate the deal. The joint interrogation of Taru and Patil, who is also an accused in the FIR for his role as a partner in the purchasing firm, is expected to be crucial in uncovering the exact roles and the whole conspiracy.

Arrest of Patil?

While Ravindra Taru was recently detained, and co-accused Sheetal Tejwani (the power of attorney holder) is already in the custody of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Digvijay Patil's legal status remains a crucial question. The Bavdhan Police are now at a critical point, and the outcome of the face-to-face interrogation will be key to determining the next steps.