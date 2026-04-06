Pune Horror: Marine Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On Him Inside Campus

Maval: A wave of grief and outrage has swept through the campus of the Tolani Maritime Institute (TMI) in Induri, Maval, after the tragic death of a second-year student who died after the basketball stand collapsed on him on campus.

The student lost his life in a horrific accident when a heavy basketball stand suddenly collapsed, striking him on the head, leading to severe head injuries.

The Fatal Incident

The victim, identified as Vishal Verma, was on the institute’s premises when the structure gave way without warning.

According to preliminary reports, the basketball frame fell directly onto Vishal, causing critical head injuries.

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Fellow students and campus staff quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital in Talegaon for emergency medical intervention.

However, the impact proved fatal; doctors at the facility tragically pronounced him dead before any treatment could be administered.

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Questions Over Infrastructure and Safety

The incident has sparked widespread outrage regarding the maintenance standards at the prestigious maritime institute.

Exclusive visuals from the aftermath of the accident reveal that the basketball pole was severely corroded and rusted, suggesting long-term neglect of the sports infrastructure.

Students reportedly pay approximately 6 lakhs per year in fees, leading many to question why basic safety checks and maintenance of campus equipment were seemingly ignored.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the report of the accidental death, officers from the Ambi MIDC Police Station arrived at the scene.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and to establish whether criminal negligence played a role in the collapse of the structure.

The police are expected to record statements from the institute's administration and the maintenance department to understand when the equipment was last inspected for safety.

Campus in Mourning

The TMI campus remains under a pall of grief as students struggle to process the loss of their peer.

Beyond the immediate grief, there is a sense of anxiety regarding the safety of other campus facilities.