Pune Porsche Crash: Accused To Be Tried As Minor As Juvenile Justice Board Rejects Police's Petition To Try Him As Adult

In the latest development in the Pune Porsche crash incident, the Juvenile Justice Board has refused to try the 17-year-old accused as an adult.

The accused will be treated as a minor, ruled the Juvenile Justice Board, rejecting a petition filed by the police to try him as an adult under the criminal laws applicable to adults.

The Juvenile Justice Board dismissed the police's plea stating that the accused will continue to be treated as a minor.

On June 25, the Bombay High Court directed that the teenager will be released from an observation home, stating the Juvenile Justice Board’s (JJB) order on his detention was illegal.

About Pune Porsche Crash

Two software engineers were killed in the early hours of May 19, 2024 in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after the Porsche allegedly being driven by the drunk minor rammed into their two wheeler. The families of the victims are still awaiting justice.

As per the police, the teen was drunk and driving the luxury car belonging to his father, a real estate businessman, when it hit the two-wheeler.

The 17-year-old was granted bail, on the same day of arrest, by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which ordered that he be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. The teenager was also asked to write a 300-word essay on road safety. Later, after much public outrage, his bail was cancelled and he was sent to an observation home.

The police filed an application before the Juvenile Justice Board, seeking amendment of the bail order, following which the board on May 22 ordered the boy to be taken into custody and remanded him to an observation home.

His father, realtor Vishal Agarwal, and grandfather, Surendra Agarwal were arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and pressurizing him to take the blame. They were later granted bail.