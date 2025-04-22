Pune Night of Horror: Couple Brutally Attacked by 6 Men in Midnight Road Rage, Husband Battles for Life in ICU

Pune: "One of them kicked me in the stomach and struck me in the face," said Ketaki Bhujbal, whose late-night car ride with her husband turned into horror after six men attacked them in a road rage incident in Pune. The brutal assault left her husband in the ICU and Ketaki injured, sparking public outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The shocking incident took place near Pashan Circle in Pune late on April 18. According to the FIR registered at Chaturshringi police station, Ketaki Bhujbal and her husband, Amaldev PVK Raman, were returning home from Mukund Nagar around 11 PM when their car was blocked by two allegedly drunk men riding an Activa scooter.

In a detailed Instagram post, Ketaki shared, "The scooter kept blocking our car and Amal had to honk. That’s when the rider started banging on our window, angrily asking why we honked." She said the scooter riders blocked their car for nearly 20 metres. When the couple stopped to understand what was happening, one of the men allegedly grew aggressive and began attacking Amal.

"Out of nowhere, four more men joined in," she wrote. "Two of them held Amal while the others hit him with stones and sticks. When I tried to stop them, one of them kicked me in the stomach and hit me in the face."

The attackers didn’t stop there. They also allegedly targeted the couple’s SUV, smashing its windows and headlights with large stones. One of the stones thrown inside the vehicle injured both Amal and Ketaki. “Amal’s nose was fractured, his ear was badly hurt, and he had to be admitted to the ICU at Sai Shree Hospital in Aundh,” she said. “I’ve suffered stomach swelling, which was confirmed in my sonography.”

A bystander recorded a short video of the violent episode. The clip shows a group of men surrounding the car, assaulting the man in the driver’s seat, and smashing the vehicle’s windows. Broken glass and large stones can be seen near the car as it tries to drive away. The footage has been widely shared online and sparked anger among the public.

Police officials said the trouble began after the couple honked at the two-wheeler, leading to a verbal spat. According to multiple media reports, one of the people in the car allegedly used abusive language, which escalated the fight further.