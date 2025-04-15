Robbers Steal Gold Worth Lakhs in Broad Daylight in Pune's Lakshmi Chowk Area | VIDEO

Pune: Three masked individuals targeted a jewellery shop in Pune's Lakshmi Chowk area, Hinjewadi, and fled with 25 to 30 tolas of gold. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 AM on Tuesday and was captured on the shop's CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing police investigation.

Pune Jwellery Shop Robbery

The CCTV footage reveals the robbers entering the shop with their faces covered. One of them grabbed the shopkeeper by the collar, brandishing a fake weapon to frighten him, while the other two quickly looted the gold. Within seconds, the trio fled the scene, leaving the shopkeeper and witnesses in shock.

Pune Jwellery Shop Robbery Video

Pune Police Investigating Matter

Authorities have launched an intensive search operation to track down the culprits. Teams are analysing the CCTV footage and gathering statements from witnesses to identify the robbers and their escape route. A case has been registered, and the police are urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.

This brazen act has raised concerns about security measures in commercial establishments, particularly jewellery shops, which are often targeted by criminals. Local shopkeepers are calling for enhanced police patrolling and stricter security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.