“Punish Them Like Kasab”: Family Demands Justice After Maharashtra Man Shot Dead in Pahalgam

Thane: Grief and anger filled the home of Atul Moni in Dombivli area of Maharashtra ’s Thane district as news of his death in the Pahalgam terror attack reached the family. Atul, who had gone to Jammu and Kashmir for a vacation with his wife, daughter and other family members, was among the civilians brutally shot dead by terrorists in the remote meadows of Anantnag on Tuesday.

“We had spoken to his daughter around 6:30 in the evening… but later we saw his name flashing on the television,” said Atul’s relative Rahul while speaking to Republic TV. “They went there trusting the government’s assurance. Something like this should not have happened,” he added.

The family had travelled in a group of nine from Thane to Jammu and Kashmir for a holiday.

“They Asked About Religion, Then Shot Him”

According to the family, the terrorists questioned the victims about their religion before opening fire. “They asked, ‘Are you Hindu?’ and once they confirmed, they shot him,” said a family member.

Atul’s wife, who witnessed the horrifying incident and survived the firing, was in deep shock and unable to speak. Rahul, a relative, recalled speaking to her shortly after the incident. “She could barely speak through tears,” he said. “She told me, ‘He was shot right in front of my eyes.’”

“They killed the head of a family. It was indiscriminate firing… there must be strict action,” Rahul added. “This calls for revenge. The terrorists should not be spared. They must be punished just like Kasab. Justice should be delivered in front of the families of victims.”

Family of Atul Moni

“25 Years of Friendship… Gone in a Moment”

Atul’s close friend Mahesh Surse, who lives in the same housing society, broke down while remembering him. “We had a 25-year-old friendship. It was a very loving and warm family. We were more like one big society-family. Atul was always cheerful and greeted everyone with a smile,” Mahesh said.

“He had gone to Kashmir for a vacation with his entire family,” he added.

Mahesh said they have full faith in the central government. “We trust the Modi government will ensure the terrorists are taught a lesson. There should be strong and strict action.”

This is the Biggest Civilian Attack After 26/11

Describing the scale and horror of the incident, Rahul said, “This is the biggest attack on civilians after 26/11. They asked about his religion and once they confirmed he was Hindu, they fired. The government must act. We don’t even know how to put this pain into words.”

Mortal remains to reach Bhavnagar by tonight