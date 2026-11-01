Punjab AAP Faces Setback as Two Sitting MLAs Chetan Jouramajra, Harmeet Pathanmajra Quit Party

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a setback in Punjab on Sunday as two of its sitting MLAs, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, resigned from the party's primary membership, a day after it announced its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Both leaders are reportedly likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), although there has been no official confirmation of their induction into the party.

Jouramajra represents the Samana Assembly constituency, while Pathanmajra is the MLA from Sanaur, both in Patiala district. Their resignations come amid growing indications that the ruling party was considering changes to its constituency-level leadership ahead of the next Assembly elections.

The AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates on Saturday, re-nominating 40 sitting MLAs for the upcoming polls. However, neither Jouramajra nor Pathanmajra featured in the list. The party has also not officially announced candidates for Samana and Sanaur.

Both legislators were reportedly unlikely to receive tickets for another term, as the AAP had already appointed new constituency in-charges in their respective seats. Ranjod Hadana was appointed the constituency in-charge for Sanaur, while former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Surjit Singh Rakhra was given responsibility for Samana.

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The appointment of Rakhra, who joined the AAP in May this year, was reportedly seen as a move that sidelined Jouramajra in his own constituency. The development had also raised questions about the former minister's political standing within the party.

Confirming his resignation, Jouramajra announced his decision through a social media post and also submitted his resignation letter to Punjab AAP president Aman Arora.

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"I, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, resign from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party," he wrote.

Speaking about his decision, the former Punjab Cabinet minister said, "I have resigned. I do not have my heart in the party. The situation in Punjab is heartbreaking. We will talk later."

Meanwhile, Pathanmajra submitted his resignation to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, announcing that he was quitting the party with immediate effect. He also confirmed his decision to resign.

Pathanmajra's exit comes against the backdrop of his strained relations with the party leadership. The Sanaur MLA had earlier questioned the functioning of his own government, including its handling of the floods in Punjab, and had been involved in a prolonged confrontation with the party leadership.

He has also been facing a legal controversy after a rape case was registered against him in September last year following a complaint by a woman from Zirakpur. The complainant had alleged that Pathanmajra misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her and subsequently married her in 2021 despite already being married.

The Punjab Police arrested Pathanmajra from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior in March this year, more than six months after he allegedly escaped police custody in connection with the case. The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him regular bail in May.

Jouramajra, meanwhile, had served as a Cabinet minister in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government before being dropped during a Cabinet reshuffle. His removal from the Council of Ministers was viewed as a setback to his political position within the party.

The twin resignations have triggered fresh political activity in Punjab, coming at a time when the AAP has begun preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections and is reorganising its constituency-level leadership.

The possibility of the two leaders joining the BJP has also drawn attention, with their next political move likely to have implications for the AAP's preparations in the Samana and Sanaur constituencies.

The AAP had projected its early candidate announcement as a reflection of its electoral preparedness, transparency and confidence in the work of the Bhagwant Mann government. However, the resignations of two sitting legislators within a day of the announcement have brought internal discontent into focus.