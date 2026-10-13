Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhota Shot Dead; Police Suspect Personal Enmity

Mansa: Punjab Police, on Tuesday, citing a preliminary investigation, stated that the death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was motivated by "personal enmity".

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harjeet Singh stated that police have formed multiple teams to apprehend the prime suspect. He further informed that the police have so far arrested an associate of the suspect, and family members have been detained for interrogation over the matter.

"We received information about this earlier today. Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident was carried out by the shop owner, Ashwani. Ashwani possessed a licensed pistol, which he used to shoot Parminder Chota—a Mansa-based anti-drug activist who had been doing significant work against the drug menace.

Preliminary findings suggest the attack was motivated by personal enmity. We have formed various teams to apprehend the suspect; one of his associates has already been arrested, and his family members have been detained for questioning," said Singh.

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Singh's remarks came after anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhotha was shot by a medical shop owner and later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a hospital. The incident has ignited a political firestorm in the state, with opposition parties on Tuesday attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of Punjab's drive against drugs.

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhotta was harassed multiple times by the Punjab government, with false cases registered to stall his efforts to stop drug traffickers in the state.

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"Parminder Singh Jhotta was a very strong, brave, and forward-thinking young social activist who fought against those selling drugs. The government didn't just once, but multiple times, harassed him and filed cases against him to stop him from acting against drug traffickers. However, today his struggle reached its peak when a drug dealer shot him and made a video of it... The government's thugs and gangsters have killed him in broad daylight. When a call was made to the police to stop the drug trade and get help, the police didn't wake up and no one showed up..." said Channi.

Speaking to reporters, Channi charged that the AAP administration has turned Punjab into a "jungle raj," where anyone attempting to stop drug trafficking in the state is targeted by the government.

"These are the conditions the Aam Aadmi Party has created in Punjab today... Every single person who talks about stopping drugs in Punjab is targeted by the government—they are framed, tortured, beaten, and killed here. This has turned into a jungle raj in Punjab..." added Channi.

Following the incident, the father of the anti-drug activist appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister to ensure the security of his grandchildren, alleging that the Punjab government failed to protect his son.

"The Punjab government did not provide him with any security. Nobody protected us. Now, even my grandchildren are at risk. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister to make arrangements for my grandchildren's security," he said.