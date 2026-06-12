Punjab BJP To Contest All 117 Seats Alone, Targets ‘Double-Engine’ Govt In 2027 Polls

New Delhi: The high-level meeting of the Punjab BJP top brass concluded as the party firmed up its strategy to contest all 117 assembly seats independently in the upcoming state elections next year.

The meeting was held in the national capital on Friday evening.

Speaking to reporters here, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said, "We discussed Punjab politics. It was a very good meeting. Our sole agenda for Punjab is development. We will contest and win all 117 seats; there is no talk of an alliance right now. We will form a BJP government in Punjab."

BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal also confirmed that the party plans to contest all 117 assembly seats independently to establish a "double-engine" government aimed at reviving Punjab from its current economic and social crises.

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"A meeting of the Punjab BJP was held today under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party leader Nitin Naveen. The meeting focused on the challenges facing Punjab, its solutions, and the people's expectations regarding the upcoming elections. We deliberated on how to pull Punjab out of its economic and social crisis and restore its lost prestige. It was decided that the party would contest all 117 seats."

"The goal is to form a 'double-engine' government; if the 'double-engine' slogan can succeed anywhere, it is Punjab. That was the primary objective of today's meeting. Our aim is to form a BJP government in Punjab," he added.

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Meanwhile, BJP leader Parminder Singh Brar sharply criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's governance over state safety concerns, giving his administration a strict four-month ultimatum while asserting the BJP will form the next government on its own strength.

Brar asserted, "The BJP will contest elections on all 117 seats on its own strength and form the government. There will be no alliance with any party. The message is clear: the BJP will contest all 117 seats and form the government. We will present our vision, agenda, and the report cards from other states to the people of Punjab and win their hearts. Bhagwant Mann has mortgaged the state."

"If police personnel themselves are not safe here, what hope is there for the common man? I tell Bhagwant Mann - only four months remain; set Punjab right, for you will not get another chance after this. The people of Punjab will give the BJP a chance," he stated.