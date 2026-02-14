'Kept Body At Home For 2 Days': Bathinda Man Murders Friend, Then Gets Her Face Tattooed On Chest | Image: X

Ludhiana: A chilling incident occurred where a 22-year-old woman’s partially charred remains were found stuffed in a suitcase near Behman Diwana village on the Bathinda-Malout highway on February 11 afternoon. Punjab Police arrested her associate, Prince Kumar, on Friday.

Investigation revealed that after allegedly killing the woman in a “crime of passion”, the suspect went to the local parlour to have an image of himself and the victim permanently tattooed on his chest.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Sapna, alias Mallika, a resident of Bagha Purana in Moga district, who was living in Bathinda.

The accused, 35-year-old Prince Kumar of Gulabgarh village, reportedly resides in the Surkhpeer area and was dealing with substance abuse.

Advertisement

The exact cause of the murder is not yet known, which the police said will be clarified during further investigation.

The Discovery

The incident came to light earlier this week when the family of the victim filed a missing persons report after she failed to return home from work.

Advertisement

Punjab Police identified the primary suspect as Prince Kumar, a long-time acquaintance last seen with the victim on February 7, according to CCTV footage from the Parasram Nagar area.

The timeline of the tragedy, as reconstructed by authorities, suggests Prince stabbed the woman to death in the early hours of February 9 at his residence in the Surkhpeer area.

After keeping the body in his home for two days, he allegedly attempted to burn the remains before stuffing them into a suitcase.

On the night of February 10, he reportedly threw the suitcase in the fields near Behman Diwana village, situated along the Bathinda-Fazilka national highway.

The Breakthrough

Technical analysis of phone records led investigators to narrow down a list of 15 suspects, eventually focusing on Prince.

Mobile tower data and targeted searches led to the recovery of the victim's partially burnt remains in a secluded area.

Police have seized the knife believed to be the murder weapon and the vehicle used to transport the body.

In a chilling post-murder development, Prince, who lived alone, had a photograph of himself and the victim tattooed onto his chest.

The autopsy confirmed that she had been strangled to death, with signs of a violent struggle at the scene; the exact motive remains under investigation.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) highlighted the victim’s troubled personal history, noting she had married against her family's wishes and was living independently from both her husband and the accused at the time of her death.

A Horrifying Tribute

While the motive is believed to be a "crime of passion" rooted in an obsessive relationship, it was the suspect’s behaviour after the murder that left everyone shocked.

When the suspect was taken into custody for questioning, police noticed fresh bandages on his torso.

Upon inspection, they discovered a large, detailed tattoo of the victim’s face freshly inked over his heart.

Investigation

Preliminary interrogation suggests the duo had a heated argument over the victim’s desire to distance herself from the suspect.

Police are looking into whether the tattoo was planned before the murder or was a spontaneous act of remorse or obsession.

Authorities have questioned the tattoo artist, who reportedly claimed the suspect seemed "unusually calm" and "emotional" during the hours-long session.

The suspect has been booked under Section 103 (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanjita (BNS).

Community Outrage

The incident has sparked a debate regarding the safety of women and the red flags associated with obsessive stalking.

Local activists are calling for fast-track court proceedings, citing the gruesome and symbolic nature of the crime as evidence of a cold-blooded mindset.