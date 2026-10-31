Punjab Elections 2027: AAP Releases First List Of 40 Candidates, Bhagwant Mann To Contest From Dhuri

Chandigarh: With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its first list of 40 candidates, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri and Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura. The list also features Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, as the party's candidate from Ludhiana West.

Several other ministers have also been included in the first list, signalling the party's early preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Bhagwant Mann, Speaker Kultar Sandhwan Among 40 Candidates

Apart from Mann and Sandhwan, AAP has fielded Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.

The other candidates named in the announcement include Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga, Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Batala, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran, Sarvan Singh Dhun from Khem Karan, Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar, Karambir Singh Ghuman from Dasuya and Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar.

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AAP announces first list of 40 candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly polls

The candidates were finalised during a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), held at the residence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and other PAC members.

Kejriwal, Sisodia Congratulate Candidates

Following the announcement, Kejriwal extended his wishes to those named in the first list through a post on X, saying, "Best wishes to all candidates."

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Manish Sisodia also congratulated the 40 candidates and urged them to connect with people across their constituencies, hear their concerns and work towards addressing them.

In his post on X, Sisodia said, "Congratulations to all 40 candidates announced by the Aam Aadmi Party for Punjab! This is a responsibility to further strengthen the trust of the people. Go to every home, listen to people's concerns, and put your full strength into advancing Punjab. Bhagwant Mann again, for a prosperous Punjab!"

AAP's 2022 Performance, ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, AAP secured a sweeping victory, winning 92 of the state's 117 seats. The Congress finished with 18 seats.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 2027 elections are also underway at the administrative level. On Wednesday, a delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) carried out a district-wise assessment of election preparedness across Punjab.

The delegation included Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Director General (IT) Seema Khanna and Director General (Media) Ashish Goyal.

During the review, the officials interacted with all 23 District Election Officers, Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police. Officers presented details of the election arrangements and preparedness in their respective districts.

The ECI delegation stressed the need to follow its guidelines, maintain transparency in administrative work, complete pre-election activities on time and ensure strong enforcement measures across the state.