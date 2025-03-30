Punjab Gets New Advocate General: Maninderjit Singh Bedi Takes Over After Gurminder Singh's Resignation

Chandigarh: Advocate Maninderjit Singh Bedi has been appointed as the new Advocate General (AG) of Punjab, following the resignation of Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh. The notification, issued late Sunday evening, stated that the Governor of Punjab has appointed Bedi under Article 165 of the Constitution of India, effective from the date he assumes charge. Notably, Bedi's appointment comes after Gurminder Singh expressed his intention to resume private practice, marking the fourth AG resignation in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in three years.

Earlier, Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh's resignation sent ripples through the Punjab legal fraternity. In his letter on Sunday, Singh cited his desire to return to private practice as the reason for stepping down. However, his move to step down sparked discussions about the challenges faced by Advocate Generals in Punjab.

Maninderjit Singh Bedi's Background

Maninderjit Singh Bedi, a third-generation legal practitioner from Rampura Phul in Bathinda district, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His family has a rich legacy in law, with his great-grandfather, grandfather, father, and uncle serving as legal practitioners in Punjab. Bedi has been practicing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was previously appointed as Additional Advocate General Punjab, Administrator General, and Official Trustee.

Amidst sudden resignation by Gurminder Singh, Bedi's appointment as Advocate General comes at a crucial time for Punjab, with several high-profile cases and legal challenges facing the state. His experience and expertise will be crucial in navigating these complex issues. The experts stated that the new AG will need to balance the demands of the Aam Aadmi Party government while upholding the principles of justice and fairness.