Mass Surrender In Chhattisgarh: 50 Maoists With Rs 68 Lakhs Bounty Put Down Their Weapons Amidst Anti-Maoists Operation

Bijapur: At least 50 Maoists with a combined bounty of around Rs 68 lakhs surrendered before the Bijapur police in Chhattisgarh. The mass surrender comes amidst a massive anti-Maoists operation by the Chhattisgarh police and the security forces. A day prior to the surrender, at least 17 Maoists were killed in encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Meanwhile, the mass surrender by the Maoists marked a crucial progress in the ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism in the region.

The Chhattisgarh officials stated that the surrender of these 50 Maoists is a big example of the effectiveness of the government's policies aimed at rehabilitating and reintegrating former extremists into mainstream society. The Maoists, who had been involved in various violent activities, have now chosen to abandon their violent ways and join the mainstream.

Union Home Minister Welcomes Surrendered Maoists To Mainstream

Following the mass surrender, Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed them to the mainstream to contribute to the development of the nation, stating that it was a matter of great joy to see these individuals abandoning violence and joining the mainstream. He emphasised that the government's policy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is clear: any Maoist who leaves violence and adopts the path of development will be rehabilitated and connected to the mainstream.

In his post on X, Union Minister Shah said, “It is a matter of great joy that 50 Maoists in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) surrendered, abandoning the path of violence. I welcome those who leave violence and weapons and join the mainstream of development. Modi ji's policy is clear that any Maoist who leaves weapons and adopts the path of development will be rehabilitated and connected to the mainstream."

"I once again appeal to the rest of the people to give up arms and join the mainstream. After March 31, 2026, Naxalism will become history in the country, this is our resolution,” the Home Minister asserted.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav stated that efforts against naxalism in Maoist areas would continue, with the aim of either surrender, arrest, or neutralization of extremists. The police and security forces are committed to tackling the issue of naxalism in the region.

The surrendered Maoists will be provided with rehabilitation and support to help them reintegrate into mainstream society. This move is seen as a positive step towards reducing the influence of naxalism in the region and promoting peace and development.