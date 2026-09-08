Punjab Man Dies By Suicide Days After Raising Drug Issue With Minister Harpal Cheema

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man in Punjab's Sangrur district died by suicide days after raising concerns over the alleged open sale of drugs in his village with state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, triggering a political controversy and opposition attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The man, identified as Gulzar Singh, was a resident of Tur Banjara village in the Dirba Assembly constituency. According to reports, Singh had approached Cheema during a development-related programme in the village and complained about the alleged availability of drugs. He also told the minister that his son was addicted to "chitta", a term commonly used in Punjab for heroin.

Singh's family members and villagers alleged that he subsequently came under pressure from members of the village panchayat to apologise for raising the issue before the minister. They claimed that the alleged pressure left him distressed, following which he consumed a poisonous substance.

Singh was initially taken to a government hospital in Sangrur before being referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. He was later shifted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana for treatment. Police reached the hospital and began recording statements from Singh and his family members.

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Before his death, Singh allegedly blamed Cheema and the village sarpanch. According to reports, Singh said Cheema was responsible for his death and alleged that he had been pressured to apologise after questioning the minister over the drug menace. He also claimed that his son was addicted to drugs and that he had sold his house amid the family's difficulties.

Singh's son also alleged that the sarpanch became angry after his father raised concerns about the alleged open sale of drugs in the village.

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However, the sarpanch's side has denied the allegations. Baljeet Singh, husband of Sarpanch Baljinder Kaur Sidhu, described the claims as baseless. He said Cheema and members of the panchayat had counselled Gulzar after he raised the drug issue and assured him that efforts were being made to tackle the menace. He denied that Gulzar had been threatened or that any argument had taken place.

Police officials said they were examining the circumstances surrounding the death and recording statements from the family. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Opposition Targets AAP Government

The incident has provided fresh ammunition to opposition parties, which have attacked the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over its handling of Punjab's drug crisis.

Congress leaders demanded a thorough investigation and accountability, while Shiromani Akali Dal leaders also questioned the government's efforts to curb the drug trade. BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that Gulzar had been driven to suicide after questioning Cheema and called for action against the minister.

The controversy comes days after another incident in Sangrur involving allegations over the government's handling of the drug menace. On September 2, during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Lok Milni programme in Sheron village, 37-year-old Mohanjeet Singh waved a black flag and raised slogans questioning the government's claims of tackling drugs. He was detained and later released on bail. Mohanjeet subsequently alleged custodial torture, while police said he was a history-sheeter with eight FIRs and that his dope test was positive.