Punjab Man Installs CCTV On Highway, Shares Indian Army Movements With Pakistani Handlers; Arrested

New Delhi: In a big achievement, the Pathankot Police in Punjab have dismantled a suspected espionage ring with the arrest of a man accused of leaking sensitive data regarding Indian Army and paramilitary troop movements to handlers based in Pakistan.

The surveillance was reportedly conducted using electronic devices along the strategically sensitive Pathankot–Jammu National Highway.

Who was behind it?

The accused, identified as Baljit Singh alias Bittu from Chakk Dhariwal village, had allegedly set up an internet-linked CCTV camera at a commercial shop near a key bridge on National Highway-44 in Sujanpur to track movements.

Pathankot Police stated that the electronic surveillance targeted a highly critical transit route for security forces. The setup was explicitly used to track and record the deployment of army and paramilitary vehicles along the high-traffic corridor.

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CCTV feed sent to Pak & abroad

Police officer Daljinder Singh Dhillon said the live CCTV feed was sent electronically to handlers in Pakistan and abroad.

During interrogation, Singh reportedly confessed to installing the camera back in January, alongside a Wi-Fi router to provide his handlers with continuous remote access to the feed.

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The accused further stated that he was acting on the instructions of an anonymous handler operating out of Dubai, who allegedly paid him around ₹40,000 for his involvement in the operation.

Involved in anti-national operations

Authorities have successfully recovered both the CCTV camera and the Wi-Fi router from the accused. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Sujanpur police have registered a formal case naming four individuals, identified as Baljit Singh, Vikramjit Singh alias Vikka, Balwinder Singh alias Vicky, and Taranpreet Singh alias Tannu.