Punjab Man Dies of Heart Attack While Travelling to US Via Donkey Route; Family Blames Agents, Seeks Justice
His family, who paid ₹36 lakh to travel agents for safe passage, has accused them of fraud and demanded strict action, according to multiple media reports.
Amritsar: A 33-year-old man from Punjab died of a heart attack while attempting to illegally enter the US through the ‘Donkey Route.’ Gurpreet, a resident of Ramdas, collapsed near the Guatemala-Mexico border. His family, who paid ₹36 lakh to travel agents for safe passage, has accused them of fraud and demanded strict action, according to multiple media reports.
Family Blames Travel Agents
Gurpreet’s family alleged that the agents misled them with false promises of a safe journey. They claim the agents assured them of a smooth passage, but instead, Gurpreet was subjected to extreme conditions, leading to his death.
Man Dies Amid US Crackdown on Illegal Migrants
Illegal immigration has become a serious issue, with hundreds of Indians taking dangerous routes to reach countries like the U.S. Recently, the U.S. deported 104 Indian immigrants, including people from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat. The deportees arrived in Amritsar on February 5 via a US military aircraft, triggering controversy over reports that Indian civilians were handcuffed and chained during transit.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the US deportation matter in Parliament, stressing the need to crack down on Illegal Migration. "The House will appreciate that our focus should be on a strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry while taking steps to ease visas for legitimate travelers," he said.
The Dangers of the ‘Donkey Route’
The ‘Donkey Route’ is an illegal immigration pathway where people are smuggled through multiple countries under inhumane conditions. Many face extreme hardships, illnesses, and even death while attempting to reach their destination. Officials have warned against such risky travel and urged people not to fall prey to fraudulent agents.
