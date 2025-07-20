Punjab Police Arrest 3 Babbar Khalsa International Terrorists Involved In Grenade Attacks On Police Posts

Image of Recovered Arms and Ammunition From 3 BKI Terrorists Nabbed By Punjab Police | Image: DGP Punjab Police 'X'

Three operatives of the terrorist outfit, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), have been arrested for allegedly carrying out two grenade attacks on two police posts in Punjab's Patiala and Haryana, the Punjab Police said on Sunday.

The police has recovered two hand grenades and two pistols from their possession.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, said, "Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Counter Intelligence (CI) Patiala and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali apprehends three operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) involved in grenade attacks on police posts at Badshahpur, Patiala on April 1, 2025, and Azeemgarh, Haryana on April 6, 2025."

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused executed both attacks on instructions from foreign-based BKI operatives Manu Agwan (#Greece) & Maninder Billa (#Malaysia). They were acting under the direction of #Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and Pakistan’s ISI," his post added.

The three arrested accused- Sandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh- are from the Patiala district in Punjab. While Sandeep Singh is a resident of Badshahpur, Harpreet Singh hails from Harchandpura and Harmanpreet Singh is from Gurdialpura.

The module had received logistical and financial support from these handlers and was actively planning further attacks on police establishments in Punjab, DGP Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, regarding the case.

Further investigations are underway and more people are likely to be arrested in connection with the case, the senior police official said.