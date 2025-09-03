Punjab Police arrests two associates of foreign-based terrorist Landa Harike

Chandigarh: In a major blow to terrorist networks, the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, arrested two key associates of foreign-based terrorist Lakhvir Singh alias Landa Harike and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, said a senior official on Wednesday.



The arrested accused have been identified as Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky and Harpreet Singh alias Prince, and authorities have recovered one .32 calibre pistol, one .315 calibre pistol, and nine live cartridges from their possession.



In a social media post on X, the Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a major blow to terrorist networks, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF), Punjab, in a joint operation with @TarnTaranPolice, arrests two key associates of foreign-based terrorist Lakhvir Singh @ Landa Harike -- Vikramjit Singh @ Vicky and Harpreet Singh @ Prince and recover One .32 caliber pistol and One .315 caliber pistol and 9 live cartridges."

According to the police, both arrested individuals have a criminal background, with cases under attempt to murder, NDPS Act, Arms Act, and snatching.



According to the police, Vikramjit Singh, a proclaimed offender, was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Tarn Taran in March 2024 and had been absconding since then. His accomplice, Ajaypal, was earlier arrested by Tarn Taran Police after a brief exchange of fire in March 2025.