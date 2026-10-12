Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Tarn Taran; District on High Alert

Tarn Taran: In a grim escalation of lawlessness in the state, another Punjab Police official was shot dead in broad daylight in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. Unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants targeted Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh on Lohka Road in Naushera Pannuan village, located within the Patti Assembly constituency, before fleeing the scene.

The deceased officer, identified as Iqbal Singh, son of Mukhtar Singh and a native resident of Naushera Pannuan, was serving in the Counter Intelligence Department in the Ferozepur district. According to police officials, the deadly ambush occurred while ASI Singh was travelling home along the stretch connecting Naushera Pannuan to Lohka.

Speaking on the incident, Ferozepur Range DIG Snehdeep Sharma confirmed the death and stated that the officer was ambushed by two attackers riding a motorcycle.

"A report was lodged that ASI Iqbal Singh was on his way home from Naushera Pannuan via Lohka Road when two individuals attacked him. As a result, he died. He was hit by two bullets," DIG Sharma said. "We have received some strong leads, and our teams are working diligently to arrest the attackers very soon."

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The fatal shooting comes on the heels of another violent incident in the region, adding a complex angle to the investigation. ASI Iqbal Singh was reportedly a relative of Ajmeet Singh, who was killed just a day prior at the Naushera Pannuan police station. Investigators are looking into potential links between the two back-to-back killings to determine if the officer was targeted as part of a targeted feud or retaliation.

After the attack, the local administration issued a district-wide high alert, setting up checkpoints along major transit routes to intercept the fleeing suspects. Police teams, along with forensic units, reached the spot shortly after the incident to secure the scene, collect physical evidence, and review CCTV footage from nearby establishments.

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