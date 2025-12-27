Punjab Police Recovers 5 Kg Heroin in Joint Operation With BSF; Apprehends 1 Accused

Punjab: In a significant breakthrough, State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, in a joint operation with BSF, recovered 5 kg of heroin and apprehended one accused, according to an official X post by DGP Punjab Police.

The X post stated, "In a major breakthrough, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), Fazilka in a joint operation with BSF apprehends one accused and recovers 5 kg heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that the recovered narcotics are sourced from Pakistan for further distribution in Punjab.

Further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the network.@PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in dismantling drug smuggling syndicates and ensuring a safe, drug-free #Punjab".

According to the DGP Punjab Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered narcotics were sourced from Pakistan for further distribution in Punjab.

Further investigation is underway to trace the network's forward and backward linkages. The Punjab police also promised to remain steadfast in dismantling drug smuggling syndicates and ensuring a safe, drug-free Punjab.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF), recovered approximately 12.050 Kg of suspected heroin near Village Dalleke, Police Station Lopoke in Amritsar district.

The breakthrough followed intelligence inputs about drone activity in the area. A case is being registered, and investigators are working to establish connections and identify those involved.

According to the DGP, Punjab Police, the recovery was made following specific intelligence inputs about suspicious drone activity along the border. Acting swiftly on the information, ANTF and BSF successfully seized the suspicious package.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the recovered substance is suspected heroin, and further investigation is underway to track down the narco-smuggling racket.

A case is being registered, and further investigation is currently underway. Based on an X post from DGP Punjab Police, they are using technical evidence, including drone-related inputs, along with human intelligence, to identify those involved in distributing the narcotics.

Punjab Police reiterated its firm resolve to counter drone-based narco-smuggling and dismantle organised drug networks operating in the border belt. In early December, BSF also carried out several successful operations along the Punjab border and seized heroin, opium, and a drone equipped with pistol parts.

They conducted these operations after receiving reports of suspected aerial movement.

The operation in agricultural fields near Daoke village, Amritsar, led to the recovery of two large packets of heroin weighing a combined 6.641 kilograms, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with illuminating sticks and metal loops attached. On inspection, the packets contained 12 smaller white poly packets filled with the narcotics.