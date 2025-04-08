Punjab Police's AGTF Arrests 2 Members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang From Mohali

Updated April 8th 2025, 09:13 IST
New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force has arrested two key members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mohali.
One of the arrested individuals, Jashan Sandhu, was wanted in a 2023 murder case in Ganganagar, Rajasthan . Sandhu had been evading arrest by constantly shifting locations across Georgia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. After a stint in Dubai, he landed in Nepal and subsequently entered India by road in a desperate bid to escape law enforcement.
According to the preliminary investigations, Sandhu played a crucial role in providing logistical support to the gang. His interrogation has already yielded vital information, leading to the identification of overseas hawala operators, travel agents, and the whereabouts of fugitive gangsters hiding abroad.
The officials also recovered a .32 caliber pistol along with seven live cartridges from Sandhu’s possession. The police are continuing their investigations to unravel more details and connections related to the gang’s criminal activities.
This comes a few days after a similar arrest was made in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force on Friday arrested a key member, Aditya Jain alias Tony, was wanted in several cases of extortion from Dubai.
