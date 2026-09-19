Punjab Police's Big Action In ASI Harjeet Singh Murder, Key Accused Shot Dead In Encounter In Amritsar
Punjab Police took major action in the ASI Harjeet Singh murder case as Amritsar Police killed the main accused in an encounter, confirmed by Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill.
- India News
- 1 min read
Amritsar: The Punjab police have solved the sensational murder case of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh, with the main accused being killed in an encounter with the Amritsar police.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill confirmed the development, stating that the key accused wanted in the killing of ASI Harjeet Singh was gunned down during the encounter operation.
(This is a developing story)
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