Punjab: Protests Erupt in Phagwara Over Alleged Rape of Student; Protesters Block Chandigarh-Amritsar Highway

Phagwara: Massive student protests erupted in Punjab’s Phagwara area on early Sunday morning after news spread on social media regarding the alleged rape of a university student within the campus premises. According to police, the investigation to ascertain the facts of the incident is ongoing; police officials have not yet confirmed whether a student was raped within the university campus. The identity of the accused is not yet known. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown people for now, as the investigation is going on.

DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said that students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) started protesting at 2 AM on Sunday after news of the alleged rape spread on social media. The students also vandalised property within the campus and eventually blocked the Chandigarh-Amritsar National Highway, according to the DIG.

“We mobilised forces here, including myself and all the SSPs from our range. Upon arriving, we learned that their primary grievance was regarding the alleged rape of a female student three days ago (September 24),” DIG Singla said. According to the police, the woman was staying at the university hostel, but has since returned to her home, purportedly after the crime took place.

“We will conduct a technical investigation of the FIR, including forensic, CCTV, and phone analyses. Furthermore, the investigation will be carried out in consultation with the student representatives,” the DIG said. The DIG said that they have received the woman’s statement regarding the alleged incident, registering a case after getting her statement.

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“We have now received the information and her statement, and a case has been registered,” the DIG added. The students have also demanded that there should be a change in the hostel staff, with all female staff being employed for the women’s hostel. Officials also said that the student representatives are set to meet the LPU’s administration at 12 PM regarding the incident.

“The students have some other demands as well; for instance, the female students have requested that the entire staff in the female hostels be female. So, there are some such specific demands, and we will ensure they are met by sitting down with the management,” the DIG said.

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