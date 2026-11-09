Punjab Records 4,459 Stubble Burning Cases; CAQM Imposes Rs 62.55 Lakh Fine

Patiala: Even as the Capital New Delhi reels under the effect of Air pollution the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has flagged cases of stubble burning. According to CAQM as of November 8 a total of 4,459 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded in the state. Physical inspections were conducted at 2,998 of these sites, with evidence of stubble burning confirmed at 1,310 locations.

The report indicates that environmental compensation has been imposed in 1,228 of these cases. A total fine of Rs 62.55 lakh has been levied, of which Rs 32.60 lakh has already been recovered.

Furthermore, First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in 884 cases under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and 'red entries' have been made in the land records of 1,017 farms. Additionally, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against 18 nodal officers under Section 14 of the CAQM Act.

At the district level, Tarn Taran has reported the highest number of stubble-burning incidents, with 654 cases. This is followed by Ferozepur with 592 cases, Sangrur with 488, Bathinda with 406, and Patiala with 288. Evidence of stubble burning was found at 306 locations in Tarn Taran and 247 locations in Ferozepur.

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According to the report, harvesting has been completed on 91.40 percent of the total 32.87 lakh hectares of paddy cultivation area in Punjab.

Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that the air quality in New Delhi had deteriorated to the brink of the 'severe' category on Monday morning, with the AQI touching the 400 mark.

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Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bhardwaj has accused the government of manipulating AQI data, asking for "true" numbers for pollution.

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj alleged that monitoring stations were shut down and 20 new AQI stations were installed in remote, green areas of Delhi. He claimed water is being sprinkled over monitoring stations in polluted spots to manipulate readings.

"The government's data is based on fraud. We showed how monitoring stations were shut down, and how 20 new AQI stations were installed in remote, lush green areas of Delhi. Water is being sprinkled directly over the monitoring stations in polluted spots to manipulate the readings. People simply do not trust the government's AQI numbers; I certainly don't," he said, claiming that AQI had crossed 3,000 in several areas.