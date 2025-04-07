Punjab Shocker: Chain-Snatchers Target Women In Broad Daylight, Incident Caught on Camera

Updated April 7th 2025, 10:08 IST
Punjab: A disturbing video capturing a chain-snatching incident in broad daylight has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concerns over public safety in Punjab. The footage shows two miscreants overtaking a man and woman riding a scooty, forcibly stopping them, and snatching her chain before fleeing the scene.
The video, captured by a CCTV camera prompting calls for swift action from the authorities. The police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the culprits.
Watch -
Published April 7th 2025, 10:08 IST