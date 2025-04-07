sb.scorecardresearch
  • Punjab Shocker: Chain-Snatchers Target Women In Broad Daylight, Incident Caught on Camera

Updated April 7th 2025, 10:08 IST

Punjab Shocker: Chain-Snatchers Target Women In Broad Daylight, Incident Caught on Camera

Punjab chain-snatching incident: The police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the culprits.

Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
Punjab Shocker: Chain-Snatchers Target Women In Broad Daylight, Incident Caught on Camera | Image: Social Media

Punjab: A disturbing video capturing a chain-snatching incident in broad daylight has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concerns over public safety in Punjab. The footage shows two miscreants overtaking a man and woman riding a scooty, forcibly stopping them, and snatching her chain before fleeing the scene.

The video, captured by a CCTV camera prompting calls for swift action from the authorities. The police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the culprits. 

Watch - 

Published April 7th 2025, 10:08 IST