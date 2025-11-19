Punjab Shocker: Ex-Soldier Kills Wife And Mother-In-Law; Shoots Self With Service Gun As Cops Urge Surrender

Gurdaspur: In a shocking case of double murder and suicide in Punjab, a former serviceman shot his wife and mother-in-law dead before killing himself with a government-issued AK-47 rifle in the early hours of Wednesday in Khuthi village of Gurdaspur's Dorangla. The man took the extreme step after being triggered by a longstanding marital dispute that was pending in court.

The former soldier, identified as Gurpreet Singh, was serving as a jail guard and the weapon he used in the attack was the official rifle that he had been issued for his duty.

As per reports, the man took his service weapon and barged into his wife's parental home, where she had been living for the past few years. The man fled the crime scene after killing his wife, Akwinder Kaur and his mother-in-law, Gurjit Kaur. After fleeing, he hid in the residential quarters of Scheme No. 7, Improvement Trust Colony (ITC).

Threat Of Killing Spree, 220 Cops Deployed

Nearly 200 police personnel were deployed to ITC on being informed about the double murder. Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya was also on the spot. By then, the killer had threatened to go on a killing spree. The police cordoned off the ITC No. 7 to ensure that Gurpreet Singh would not harm other members of the public in the populated locality.

When the police attempted to arrest him, Gurpreet Singh threatened to shoot himself. Police pleaded with him for an hour to surrender. Despite repeated pleas of the police, the killer did not surrender and ended his life by shooting himself.

“We wanted to arrest him alive and I tried to convince him to surrender, but he shot himself,” Gurdaspur SSP Aditya said.

Marital Dispute

Gurpreet Singh and Akwinder Kaur got married in 2016. As per the family of Akwinder Kaur, the couple engaged in frequent arguments. Her sister Parminder Kaur claimed that Gurpreet was a “psycho” who used to mentally torture and threaten her sister. “We had also filed a police complaint,” she added.