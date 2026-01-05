Punjab Woman Who Converted, Married Lover in Pakistan During Pilgrimage Set for Deportation Today

Sarabjit Kaur, the 52-year old Indian woman who married a Pakistani man and moved to the country with dubious documents in November, is all set to be deported to India via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday (January 5th, 2026).

Sarabjit, a resident of the Amanipur village in Punjab’s Kapurthala, had gone to Pakistan in November as part of a 1932-member group that went on a pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti. Once in Pakistan, Kaur got together with Nasir Hussain from Sheikhpura. While the group that accompanied her came back on November 13th, Kaur decided to stay back, got married, adopted Islam, and changed her name to Noor Hussain.

The nikahnama and a video where Kaur claimed that she had known Hussain for 9 years and met him while working in Dubai also went viral at the time.

When she arrived in Pakistan, Kaur reportedly left important information—like her passport number and nationality—off her paperwork. This made it very hard for officials to find her after she went into hiding with Nasir. Because there was no record of her leaving Pakistan or entering India, she was first thought to be a missing person until news of her marriage came out.

On January 4, police and intelligence officers in Pakistan arrested Sarabjit Kaur and her husband, Nasir, in a village near Nankana Sahib. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president and Punjab minister Ramesh Singh Arora confirmed the reports, noting that Kaur was being deported as her single-entry visa to the country of Pakistan had expired.