'Punjabis in Middle East Are Caught in War Zone': SAD Chief Urges PM Modi To Evacuate Indians Amid US-Israel Strikes On Iran

Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday expressed deep concern over the safety of Punjabis and other Indians caught in the escalating conflict in the Middle East, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take urgent action for their evacuation.

In a post shared on X, Badal said, "Punjabis in the Middle East are caught in a war zone. I appeal to the Prime Minister @NarendraModi to take urgent steps for the evacuation of all Indian citizens from the most affected countries. A special airlift operation should be initiated immediately once air routes reopen."

The appeal comes in the wake of the United States-Israel strikes on Iran, which have triggered widespread military action in the region, leading to flight disruptions and creating a precarious situation for Indian citizens residing or working in Gulf countries. Reports indicate that several industrialists, tourists, and migrant workers from India are stranded in Dubai and other Gulf hubs, heightening concerns over their safety.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. The country has declared 40 days of public mourning. Iranian state media also reported that Ali Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were killed in Israeli-US strikes.

However, an Israeli newspaper reported that there is no official word on the fate of Khamenei himself. Amid conflicting narratives, international media outlets carried visuals and reports of public reactions inside Iran.

CNN reported celebrations in several cities, with whistling, cheering and slogans of "Death to the Islamic Republic" and "Long live the Shah" heard on the streets.

Fox News posted a video reporting that Iranians were celebrating the death of Khamenei on the streets of Besat Town, a suburb of Karaj, Iran.

Former spokesperson for the state of Israel Eylon A Levy also shared a video on X, writing, "Iranian women are dancing in the streets--without hair coverings--after hearing that Israel killed the tyrant Khamenei. So many Western leaders should feel ashamed at their cowardly response this morning. We will all remember."Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad posted another video with the message, "A video of Iranian people celebrating inside Iran, Am I dreaming? Hello, new world."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the death of Khamenei, calling it justice for the people of Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS...The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD."

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media.

In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death, Arba'een, holds immense spiritual significance.The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989, and his tenure was marked by consistent opposition to Western influence.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities such as Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety.