Rajasthan Students Stranded In UAE As Iranian Missile Attacks Force Airspace Closure

Kota: Many Rajasthani residents and students are stranded in various locations across the Middle East, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, following a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks triggering the closure of regional airspace. Amid reports of explosions near student hostels and major landmarks, the stranded Indian nationals have turned to the Indian government for urgent evacuation assistance.

The situation is worsening following Iran's continued attacks on the UAE and Dubai. The family of Siddharth Jain, a Kota student stranded in Dubai, reported that he was staying in a hostel in the Academy Educational Zone. He had also said that all students are safe following a missile attack near his hostel.

Father Rajkumar Jain stated that "he is in constant communication with the children. He also appeals to the government and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to bring his children back to India soon. So that we can see our children. Kota resident Tanya Sharma got stuck in Abu Dhabi while coming to India from Canada. Currently, she has been shifted to a hotel. Tanya's brother said that she was coming to meet her family after about 3 years. She had a connecting flight from Canada, which was to come to Mumbai via Abu Dhabi. During this time, there was an explosion, and chaos ensued. Due to this, the airport was closed, and the army also reached there immediately."

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.

The attack cones in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout as the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman have been disrupted. Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety.