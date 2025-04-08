‘Purani Sarkaar Ko Gali De Rhe Ho’: PM Modi’s Hilarious Moment with Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Steals the Show | WATCH

PM Mudra Yojana: The beneficiary, hailing from Manali, shared her journey of starting a vegetable shop with her husband. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a lighthearted moment during a conversation with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fun exchange with a woman entrepreneur.

The interaction took place at a special event hosted by the Prime Minister at his residence to mark the 10th anniversary of the Mudra Yojana.

The beneficiary, hailing from Manali, shared her journey of starting a vegetable shop with her husband. She recounted how, back in 2012-13, she had approached a bank to inquire about a loan, only to be turned down.

Watch PM Modi's Banter With Mudra Yojana Beneficiary

“We were selling vegetables, and then people started asking for other goods like rice and flour. One day, the staff from Punjab National Bank came by to buy vegetables, so I casually asked them if we could get a loan. Initially, they refused,” she said.

PM Modi, ever the quick-witted leader, responded with a smile, “Aap 2012-13 ki baat keh rahe ho, koi patrakar ko pata chalega, toh aapko kahenge ki purani sarkaar ko gaali de rahi hai!” (You’re talking about 2012-13, if any journalist hears this, they will say you’re criticizing the old government).

The beneficiary continued, "But when I found out about the Mudra loan scheme, we received the exact amount we asked for," she added, showing just how much the scheme had helped her business grow.

During the event, the Prime Minister also met with other beneficiaries like Gopi Kishan, an entrepreneur from Kerala who had returned from the UAE to set up a rooftop solar panel installation business in India. Kishan credited the PMMY for giving him the financial backing he needed to succeed, creating job opportunities in the process.

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana