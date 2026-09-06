‘Pure Saatvik Love for Everybody is the Traditional Nature of a Hindu’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at London Event
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said this while addressing the ‘Celebration of Oneness’ event in London. The love for nature, Bhagwat observed, forms the basis of unity, progress in character and qualities, and the foundation on which the RSS is built.
- India News
- 3 min read
London: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday described “Apnapan” -- pure, Saatvik love for everybody -- as the defining principle of the Sangh and the traditional nature of a Hindu, while addressing the ‘Celebration of Oneness’ event in London.
“If I have to mention a single principle that defines Sangh, it is ‘Apnapan’ -- pure, Sattvik love for everybody. That is the traditional nature of a Hindu. A Hindu is connected with family, community, society, and humanity. A Hindu not only worships, but also loves nature,” Bhagwat said.
He emphasised that a Hindu is not an isolated individual.
“A Hindu is not an individual alone. A Hindu is connected with family, community, society, and humanity. A Hindu not only worships, but also loves nature,” he added.
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Bhagwat highlighted the Hindu approach to diversity: “Diversity is natural. So, we accept and respect it. We have to deal with diversity, keeping in mind that these are the various decorations of the unity of existence. This is Hindu Thought.”
He linked individual, societal and natural progress, stating: “Society and individual can progress together. And humanity progresses with the progress of nature.” Hindus, he said, offer a solution for the simultaneous progress of everything. “Unity of existence -- Brahma or Shunya -- is the balance and equality of individual, society and the nature,” he noted.
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"When we say Hindu, it is not a religion, it is not a worship. There may be Hindu religions... From Bharat Varsha, every kind of thought came out. From atheists to polytheists. But they all say, we have our say, but you have your say, you are also right. I tread my path; I will reach the same goal. You also come through your path, and you will reach the same goal. We need not convert each other... The purpose of Hindu Rashtra is to give this truth to the world that diversity is a natural, unity is truth," he said.
The love for nature, Bhagwat observed, forms the basis of unity, progress in character and qualities, and the foundation on which the RSS is built.
The programme began with a homage to those who lost their lives in the recent Nepal floods. The audience included members of the United Kingdom House of Lords, Members of Parliament, mayors, councillors and community leaders. Around 600 persons representing 326 organisations attended the event.
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