‘Put Us in Jail, We Will Be Safe There’: Unnao Rape Case Victim’s Sister Fears for Family After HC Suspends Sengar’s Life Term | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The sister of the Unnao rape survivor has expressed grave fear for her family’s safety and deep anguish over the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the life imprisonment sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, saying the family now feels more secure inside prison than outside.

Reacting strongly to the court’s order, the victim’s sister said the family was devastated and terrified by the prospect of Sengar being out of jail, recalling the violence and intimidation they have already endured. “Put us in jail , we will safe there, we better eat the food of jail then stay unsafe out,” she said. She added, “we all are in pain”.

The Delhi High Court on Monday suspended Sengar’s life sentence awarded in 2019 in connection with the 2017 rape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, citing grounds including the time already spent in custody. The court, however, imposed certain conditions while granting relief.

Sengar was convicted by a trial court for raping the minor and was later sentenced to life imprisonment. The case had shocked the nation after the survivor attempted self-immolation outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2018, alleging inaction by authorities. Following the incident, her father was arrested and later died in judicial custody under suspicious circumstances.

The victim’s sister, recalling those events, said the family continues to live under constant threat. “I am not happy and not satisfied”, she said. Referring to her father’s death, she added, “they killed my dad , and I am sure he will kill all of us”.

She further said the family now fears retaliation and renewed violence following the court’s decision. “if you have relasd them out of jail , put us in the jail , we are not safe at all”, she said.

Speaking about the survivor’s condition, she said, “my sister is in pain”. The victim’s sister concluded by expressing her disappointment with the judiciary’s decision, stating, “I am not happy with the court's decision”.

The Unnao case had led to nationwide outrage, drawing attention to issues of political influence, victim safety and the criminal justice system’s handling of sexual violence cases. Following public pressure, the case was transferred to Delhi, and multiple convictions were secured against Sengar and others.