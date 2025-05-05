New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and extending full support to India in its fight against terrorism.

Putin Dials PM Modi, Backs India's Fight Against Terrorism

During the conversation, Putin expressed his deep condolences for the victims of the attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. Putin said that the perpetrators and their supporters must be brought to justice, reaffirming Russia’s commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation with India.

MEA Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal tweeted, “President Putin called PM and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice."

Global Leaders Rally Behind India

Putin joins a growing list of world leaders who have reached out to PM Modi following the attack. U.S. President Donald Trump , French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have all expressed solidarity with India and condemned the act of terror.

Strengthening India-Russia Ties

Apart from discussing counter-terrorism efforts, both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepening India-Russia relations under their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi also extended an invitation to Putin for the annual summit to be held in India later this year.

India Determined to Curb Cross Border Terrorism

From suspending the Indus Water Treaty to blocking its airspace to all Pakistani commercial and private planes, India is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan 's leadership. Extreme measures implemented by the Indian government will bring Pakistan's economy to a halt, exacerbating the country's existing position.