Putin Signs Rajghat Guestbook During India Visit, Calls Gandhi a Global Symbol of Justice and Non‑Violence

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin began his two‑day state visit to India on Friday with a solemn tribute at Rajghat, where he laid a wreath and signed the visitors’ book in honour of Mahatma Gandhi. In his message, Putin wrote a long reflection on Gandhi’s global impact, describing him as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century and a guiding force for humanity.

In his note, Putin said Gandhi would always remain a powerful example in world history and in the hearts of people everywhere. He described Gandhi as a “great son” of India and a humanist whose ideas on freedom, equality, and non‑violence have enriched global culture. Putin wrote that Gandhi devoted his entire life to peaceful resistance and the struggle for India’s independence, becoming a symbol of courage and unwavering belief in truth and justice.

He added that Gandhi’s legacy continues to inspire millions worldwide to work toward a fairer and more humane future. Putin expressed hope that Gandhi’s ideals would continue to guide both Russia and India as they work together to build a peaceful and just world. He also noted that Gandhi, as a thinker and philosopher, had in many ways anticipated the emergence of a more balanced and multipolar global order.

Putin’s tribute at Rajghat came shortly after he received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu greeted him with a Tri‑services Guard of Honour. The Russian President is in New Delhi for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, a key moment in the long‑standing partnership between the two nations.

Advertisement

Following the Rajghat ceremony, Putin and PM Modi held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House. The discussions focused on strengthening economic ties, boosting trade, and expanding cooperation in areas such as high‑technology aircraft, space exploration, and artificial intelligence. Putin praised the growth of India–Russia relations over the past few years and acknowledged Modi’s role in deepening the partnership.